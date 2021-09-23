Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two

Netflix has revealed the first photos from the second season of “Emily in Paris.”

On Thursday, the streaming service’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts uploaded a number of stills from the upcoming season. “These Emily in Paris Season 2 first-look photos are comin’ in haute,” the tweet read.

One photo shows the main character Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, in a 1960s-inspired look talking to a mysterious man who does not appear to be Gabriel, while another shows Emily and her friends Mindy and Camille (played by Ashley Park and Camille Razat, respectively) staring out into the distance.

Emily’s love interests Gabriel and Antoine Lambert (played by Lucas Bravo and William Abadie, respectively) are also seen in the photos, as well as her coworkers Luc and Julien and her tough-as-nails boss Sylvie Grateau (played by Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, respectively).

Though Netflix has not yet revealed a release date, fans are suspecting the second season will be released later this year or in early 2022. Collins posted on Instagram that they wrapped up filming on Aug. 4.

The series made a splash last year when viewers couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline set in Paris. It’s no wonder the costumes caught the eyes of so many as it was designed by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on projects such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sex and the City.”

“I enjoy what I do. I feel like I do it intelligently. I have a philosophy of my own. Basically, I like happy clothes,” Field told WWD in May. “So I have tended to do successful romantic comedies through the years.”

However, the fashion portrayed in the first season garnered some criticism in that how Emily dresses is not French at all. Field also told WWD her thoughts on criticism.

“The French are like that. They don’t like anything,” she said. “And I’ve known the French for many, many years. I think people have a right to say what they want to say. In the meantime, from what I understand from here in Paris is that everybody is watching it. At the end of the day, that’s what counts. I don’t think Americans found it cliché at all.”

The first season received numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe nominations for best television series, musical or comedy and best actress in a television series, musical or comedy. It also nabbed a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for outstanding comedy series.

A month after its debut last October, “Emily in Paris” raked in views from about 58 million households worldwide, according to Variety.

