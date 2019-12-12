Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

Emily Ratajkowski has some choice words for Harvey Weinstein.
The model attended the film premiere for “Uncut Gems” in Los Angeles Wednesday evening with the message “F–k Harvey” written on her bicep. The message was in response to the disgraced film producer’s proposed $25 million settlement with his alleged sexual misconduct accusers, with the money being paid by insurance companies that represent Weinstein’s former production studio, according to the New York Times.
Ratajkowski also posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her message with the caption: “Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won’t have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace”
Weinstein’s proposed settlement does not require the producer to admit any wrongdoing or pay his accusers — more than 30 actresses and former employees — directly. The payment to accusers is part of a $47 million settlement that will close out his production company’s obligations. More than $12 million of the settlement will also go to paying a portion of Weinstein’s legal bills.
The Time’s Up movement, which was in large part created as a response to the allegations against Weinstein, also reacted to the news of the settlement on Wednesday, stating in an Instagram post “If this is the best the survivors could get, the system is broken.”
Here’s a math problem: 18 of 80+ victims split $6.2M. $12M+ goes towards legal fees for Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein & The Weinstein Company board. Here’s a bigger problem: If this is the best the survivors could get, the system is broken. Zoe Brock, one of the survivors, said agreeing to the settlement terms made her feel “sick and defeated and hopeless.” Today, and every day, these survivors should feel our support – and our collective power. Add your name at the link in our bio. #TIMESUP NOTE: An additional $18.5 million will create a victims’ fund for Weinstein survivors. We know this reported settlement represents the hard work of several Weinstein survivors. We hope it brings them some small measure of long overdue justice and relief.
Weinstein is still scheduled to be tried in a Manhattan court in early January on charges of sexual assault involving two female accusers.
