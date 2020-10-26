Model Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child.

The model — who is also the founder of swimwear brand Inamorata and creative director at Loops Beauty — revealed she and her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, are expecting their first child. Ratajkowski revealed the news through Vogue’s latest digital cover.

Ratajkowski penned an essay for the publication to talk about her pregnancy, stating: “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

She also discusses how she doesn’t want to reveal her child’s gender and the impact of gender stereotypes.

“I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” she wrote. “But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”

Ratajkowski’s digital cover is accompanied by a video titled “Who Will You Be?” directed by Lena Dunham. In the video, the model shows her growing stomach with a voiceover where she’s speaking to her child.

“Hello, I think. Is that you?” she said. “My chest swells and my eyes sting with the thought that one day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real. I close my eyes and try to imagine you moving through the pixelated darkness of my mind’s eye. I cannot wait to see who you will be.”

Read more here:

Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive Fashion Icon Award

Celebrities Get Out the Vote in New Instagram Challenge

WATCH: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Iconic Fashion Looks