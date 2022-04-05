EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Is Superga’s Latest Global Ambassador

Superga has tapped Emily Ratajkowski as its latest global ambassador.

The model appears in the brand’s spring campaign, which was shot in Los Angeles in January at Milk Studios by Zoey Grossman. The shoot was styled by New York-based stylist Emma Morrison. The partnership also features a spring 2022 collaboration with the model-author in which she created her own shoes with the label, tweaking the original designs of the 2750 Classic and Alpina.

“I’ve been wearing the brand for years. I wear sneakers all the time because I live in New York City and I have a giant dog that I have to walk and now a baby,” Ratajkowski told WWD. “So sneakers have always been the way I make myself look fashionable while also practical.”

One of her favorite go-to Superga sneakers include the 2750 Classic as well as any of the other “simple, white, straightforward ones.”

Emily Ratajkowski for Superga. Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Superga

Experiencing pregnancy and now being a new mom, the model’s style actually has not evolved much seeing that living in New York City already calls for a more practical wardrobe.

“I think that I’ve always needed a little bit of comfort. One of the things that I love about New York is that you leave the house and you want to feel like you can go anywhere and do anything for the whole day,” Ratajkowski said. “What I like about Superga is you can take them with you all day and you can dress them up or you can dress them down.”

The partnership feels immediate and natural for Ratajkowski, who has been a fan of the Italian brand.

“I’m just happy to be affiliated with a brand I think is so natural to me. And I, of course, have a real soft spot in my heart for Italy,” she said. “I go there almost every year. So it’s really great for me to be working with an Italian brand.”

In her modeling career so far, Ratajkowski has worked with Sports Illustrated, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Versace, DKNY, among many others. She has also starred in multiple films, including “Gone Girl” and “Entourage.”

Last fall, Ratajkowski released a book of essays called “My Body,” which became New York Times bestseller.

READ MORE HERE:

