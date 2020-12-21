Emma Chamberlain is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world.

The 19-year-old YouTuber is joining Forma Brands — the parent company behind Morphe — for its Bad Habit skin-care brand as its new creative director and global brand ambassador where she will assist in product development and the creative process.

“Bad Habit is me in a skin-care brand — it’s honest, unapologetic and realistic about the fact that life is far from perfect,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “When I was younger and dealing with acne, I felt totally lost when it came to skin care. I couldn’t connect to any brands or products because they all were expecting perfection.”

Chamberlain also stated she connected with the Bad Habit brand because its message appeared “so positive, honest and real” and that it’s a good brand for everyone from beginners to skin-care experts.

Forma Brands revealed Bad Habit last month and describes the brand as a “hybrid skin-care wellness brand” developed for Gen Z and young Millennials that have “stressed-out skin.” Bad Habit, which launches online and at Ulta Beauty on Dec. 27, will carry 10 products broken up into two categories: Daily Skincare Essentials and Quick Fix Treatments. The products will be priced at under $30.

“We feel like [Chamberlain] is the ultimate embodiment of our brand, living her life authentically and having fun while she’s at it,” said Elizabeth Enderle, vice president of new brands at Forma Brands. “Emma has been an incredible sounding board for us and will continue to be an important part of our product development and creative process.”

Chamberlain has grown a sizable following on YouTube, with 9.7 million subscribers since she joined the platform in 2017 thanks to her relatable “day in the life” videos. She’s grown her online presence with a podcast, titled “Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain” and started her own business, Chamberlain Coffee, this year.

Last year, Chamberlain was tapped by Louis Vuitton for its LVTV YouTube series, where she created a video for the design house’s cruise 2020 show that generated more than 2 million views.

Forma Brands’ Bad Habit skin-care line is just the latest addition to its growing portfolio. The company debuted Morphe 2 in July, a Gen Z makeup line fronted by TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

