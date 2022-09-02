×
Emma Chamberlain Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress for ‘Bones & All’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The YouTube star attended the premiere of “Bones & All.”

Emma Chamberlain looked to vintage fashion for her latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The YouTube star attended the premiere of “Bones & All” on Friday night at the 79th edition of the film festival wearing a vintage dress from Roberto Cavalli. Chamberlain’s look was a white formfitting dress accented with a subtle sequined detailing. She paired the look with Cartier jewelry — Chamberlain is a Cartier brand ambassador — such as the Cartier Sixième Sens high jewelry earrings and necklace featuring emeralds, onyx and diamonds and two matching Cartier rings. 

Chamberlain’s look was styled by Jared Ellner, who sourced the vintage dress from Los Angeles boutique Happy Isles. 

Emma Chamberlain attends the "Bones & All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

The YouTuber’s vintage Roberto Cavalli gown is her latest archival fashion moment during the film festival. On opening night on Wednesday, Chamberlain walked the red carpet wearing a red ruched gown from Valentino’s fall 2007 collection.

Others at the premiere included Timothée Chalamet, Chloë Sevigny, Jodie Turner-Smith, Barbara Palvin and more. 

In October, Ellner spoke with WWD on working with Chamberlain and her “timeless” style, stating: “She looks timeless, no matter what she does, I feel like she has a very good ability to wear new things and vintage things and make it all look classic. She reminds me a lot of early ‘90s fashion. She can pull from a lot of different references. She always tends to make something look very natural, so it can go a million different ways because she’s super adaptable.”

