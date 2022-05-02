Emma Chamberlain Channels Edgy, ‘Gilded Glamour’ in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in another creation by Louis Vuitton.

The social media star dazzled in a two-piece look by the French luxury fashion house, designed by its creative director for women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

The look featured a cream crop top with ruffle detailing and a white maxi skirt with a train. Chamberlain, normally a brunette, had her blonde bob styled straight and topped with a small vintage tiara by Cartier. Her jewelry was also from Cartier, including a vintage diamond choker, rings and earrings. She was styled by Jared Ellner.

This appearance marks the YouTuber’s second Met Gala, with her first being in 2021 where she also wore a design by Louis Vuitton.

The 20-year-old YouTuber has worked closely with Louis Vuitton since 2019, frequently attending its fashion shows in Paris in-person before the pandemic hit.

Chamberlain has climbed to fame since she first landed on the internet’s radar creating candid videos on YouTube in 2017. On top of her partnership with the French label, she has found success in founding her own coffee company called Chamberlain Coffee, due to her love for coffee. She is also the global brand ambassador and creative director for Bad Habit beauty.

In total, Chamberlain has over 15 million followers on Instagram and over 11 million on YouTube. Her videos on YouTube have accrued over 1 billion views.

This year’s Met Gala focuses on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code is “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

While many of the celebrities have yet to turn up in gold, tiaras seem to be a trend of the night – as seen on Chamberlain and several other early arrivals.

