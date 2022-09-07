Emma Chamberlain on Levi’s New Collection, Gold Tab

“As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Emma Chamberlain told WWD.

The content creator stars in Levi Strauss & Co.’s newest campaign; showcasing a vintage-inspired collection — Gold Tab. It’s influenced by the casual, relaxed aesthetics of Northern California, the ‘70s and ‘80s.

It’s “everything comfy,” she went on, “sweats, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, all the good basics, you name it.”

Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain is a Northern California native: “I’m a California girl — so with product styles named after California cities and landmarks like Big Sur and Monterey — I feel even more connected to the collection.”

The line is Levi’s newest tab category, helping the company (founded in San Francisco in 1853) “expand our lifestyle offering,” said Karen Riley-Grant, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Athletic-inspired with California roots and vintage inspired — it’s fun, easy and comfortable,” continued Riley-Grant. “Gold Tab is exactly what you’re looking for in your favorite sweats, tanks, hoodies, Ts and oversize wovens.”

Chamberlain said the campaign was shot in Topanga Canyon: “It felt like a mini vacation. California feels so vastly different across the state, and traveling just an hour can bring you to a completely new environment.”

