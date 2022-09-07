×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Emma Chamberlain on Levi’s New Collection, Gold Tab

It's a line of tanks, Ts, hoodies and sweats inspired by Northern California.

Emma Chamberlain in the new collection.
Emma Chamberlain Courtesy of Levi's

“As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Emma Chamberlain told WWD.

The content creator stars in Levi Strauss & Co.’s newest campaign; showcasing a vintage-inspired collection — Gold Tab. It’s influenced by the casual, relaxed aesthetics of Northern California, the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Emma Chamberlain

It’s “everything comfy,” she went on, “sweats, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, all the good basics, you name it.”

Related Galleries

Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain is a Northern California native: “I’m a California girl — so with product styles named after California cities and landmarks like Big Sur and Monterey — I feel even more connected to the collection.”

The line is Levi’s newest tab category, helping the company (founded in San Francisco in 1853) “expand our lifestyle offering,” said Karen Riley-Grant, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Athletic-inspired with California roots and vintage inspired — it’s fun, easy and comfortable,” continued Riley-Grant. “Gold Tab is exactly what you’re looking for in your favorite sweats, tanks, hoodies, Ts and oversize wovens.”

Chamberlain said the campaign was shot in Topanga Canyon: “It felt like a mini vacation. California feels so vastly different across the state, and traveling just an hour can bring you to a completely new environment.”

Levi’s is at the center of a pressure campaign from Remake that asks the company to sign a legally binding worker safety agreement.

Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Hot Summer Bags

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Emma Chamberlain Levi's New Collection, Gold

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad