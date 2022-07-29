×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Smashes Projections With Double-digit Growth, Readies China Show

Fashion

Asantii Aims to Become the World’s First African Global Fashion Brand

Accessories

Mr Porter Amps Up Hard Luxury Offering

Emma Chamberlain Channels Modern Mod Girl at Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition’

The social media personality has worked with Louis Vuitton since 2019, attending its shows and wearing its creations frequently.

Emma Chamberlain at the Louis Vuitton
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27:
Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain
View ALL 7 Photos

Emma Chamberlain went simple yet chic for her latest appearance for Louis Vuitton.

On Thursday, the internet personality attended the label’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She wore a black mini mod dress by Louis Vuitton that featured embellished detailing on the neckline. She paired the look with the label’s Petite Malle clutches and patent black platform heels.

She is usually styled by Jared Ellner, who also works with Cazzie David, Phoebe Bridgers and Rachel Anne Sennott.

Other notable stars in attendance at the exhibition, which is open to the public through Sept 6., were Shay Mitchell, Maria Bakalova, Brittany Xavier, Samara Weaving, Ava DuVernay and Jaden Smith, among others.

Emma Chamberlin at the Louis Vuitton 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries Exhibit Opening on July 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Chamberlain at the Louis Vuitton “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” opening in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

In recent years, Chamberlain has worked closely with Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for the women’s collections, attending the label’s shows in Paris frequently as an ambassador.

Related Galleries

With the help of Ellner, Chamberlain has taken on some of the most exclusive events of the year, such as the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing designs by Louis Vuitton and more.

“​​She has unbelievable style. She’s truly a dream client and person to work with because she has such a good sense of her own style and a good eye that it makes working with her effortless,” Ellner told WWD. “I’m such a fan of how she puts herself together already, so being asked to help with that was the best possible dream job I could’ve ever asked for.”

Chamberlain was one of the first stars to embrace the resurgence of trends from the late ‘90s to early 2000s, managing to mesh pieces like a vintage Paul Frank or Von Dutch cropped top and low-rise cargo pants with Louis Vuitton loafers. With that, Ellner simply leaned into her sense of fashion and helped elevate it.

Since stepping onto the scene with YouTube as a 16-year-old, the social media star has launched her own entrepreneurial ventures, including her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, and served as creative director of beauty line Bad Habit Beauty. Most recently, she was named an ambassador for Cartier, wearing pieces from the French luxury jewelry for the 2022 Met Gala.

Emma Chamberlain at Louis Vuitton 200

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad