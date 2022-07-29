Emma Chamberlain Channels Modern Mod Girl at Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition’

Emma Chamberlain went simple yet chic for her latest appearance for Louis Vuitton.

On Thursday, the internet personality attended the label’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She wore a black mini mod dress by Louis Vuitton that featured embellished detailing on the neckline. She paired the look with the label’s Petite Malle clutches and patent black platform heels.

She is usually styled by Jared Ellner, who also works with Cazzie David, Phoebe Bridgers and Rachel Anne Sennott.

Other notable stars in attendance at the exhibition, which is open to the public through Sept 6., were Shay Mitchell, Maria Bakalova, Brittany Xavier, Samara Weaving, Ava DuVernay and Jaden Smith, among others.

Emma Chamberlain at the Louis Vuitton “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” opening in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

In recent years, Chamberlain has worked closely with Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for the women’s collections, attending the label’s shows in Paris frequently as an ambassador.

With the help of Ellner, Chamberlain has taken on some of the most exclusive events of the year, such as the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing designs by Louis Vuitton and more.

“​​She has unbelievable style. She’s truly a dream client and person to work with because she has such a good sense of her own style and a good eye that it makes working with her effortless,” Ellner told WWD. “I’m such a fan of how she puts herself together already, so being asked to help with that was the best possible dream job I could’ve ever asked for.”

Chamberlain was one of the first stars to embrace the resurgence of trends from the late ‘90s to early 2000s, managing to mesh pieces like a vintage Paul Frank or Von Dutch cropped top and low-rise cargo pants with Louis Vuitton loafers. With that, Ellner simply leaned into her sense of fashion and helped elevate it.

Since stepping onto the scene with YouTube as a 16-year-old, the social media star has launched her own entrepreneurial ventures, including her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, and served as creative director of beauty line Bad Habit Beauty. Most recently, she was named an ambassador for Cartier, wearing pieces from the French luxury jewelry for the 2022 Met Gala.