×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

Emma Chamberlain Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

The YouTuber stunned at her Met Gala debut in Louis Vuitton, who she has worked closely with in the last few years.

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum
Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.

The social media star touched down at the coveted fundraising benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Louis Vuitton. The sparkling, sequin- and rhinestone-studded dress features triangle cutouts, showing off her midriff and the sides of her stomach and an asymmetric train on her right side.

According to a statement from Louis Vuitton, the dress includes almost 21,000 microbeads, 9,000 rhinestones, 2,500 sequins, over 2,300 rococo style beads and nearly 2,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress also took 290 hours to hand-embroider.

Chamberlain’s jewelry and heels are also by the French fashion house. Her makeup look was done by Kelsey Deenihan, using products from Byredo.

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision

The 20-year-old YouTuber has worked closely with Louis Vuitton since 2019, frequently attending its fashion shows in Paris in-person before the pandemic hit.

Related Galleries

Chamberlain has skyrocketed to fame since she first landed on the internet’s radar creating candid videos on YouTube in 2017. On top of her partnership with the French label, she has also found success in founding her own coffee company called Chamberlain Coffee, due to her love for coffee. She is also the global brand ambassador and creative director for Bad Habit beauty.

She has also appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure.

In total, Chamberlain has nearly 14 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on YouTube. Her videos on YouTube have accrued over 1 billion views.

This year’s Met Gala, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” has approximately 400 guests — a third of its normal amount in the past. Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala was ultimately canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ MORE HERE:

Emma Chamberlain on Bad Habit and the Power of Content

Emma Chamberlain Models for Pacsun

Emma Chamberlain Joins Bad Habit as Creative Director and Global Brand Ambassador

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Emma Chamberlain Louis

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad