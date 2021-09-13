Emma Chamberlain Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

Emma Chamberlain has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.

The social media star touched down at the coveted fundraising benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Louis Vuitton. The sparkling, sequin- and rhinestone-studded dress features triangle cutouts, showing off her midriff and the sides of her stomach and an asymmetric train on her right side.

According to a statement from Louis Vuitton, the dress includes almost 21,000 microbeads, 9,000 rhinestones, 2,500 sequins, over 2,300 rococo style beads and nearly 2,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress also took 290 hours to hand-embroider.

Chamberlain’s jewelry and heels are also by the French fashion house. Her makeup look was done by Kelsey Deenihan, using products from Byredo.

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion ” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Invision

The 20-year-old YouTuber has worked closely with Louis Vuitton since 2019, frequently attending its fashion shows in Paris in-person before the pandemic hit.

Chamberlain has skyrocketed to fame since she first landed on the internet’s radar creating candid videos on YouTube in 2017. On top of her partnership with the French label, she has also found success in founding her own coffee company called Chamberlain Coffee, due to her love for coffee. She is also the global brand ambassador and creative director for Bad Habit beauty.

She has also appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure.

In total, Chamberlain has nearly 14 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on YouTube. Her videos on YouTube have accrued over 1 billion views.

This year’s Met Gala, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” has approximately 400 guests — a third of its normal amount in the past. Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala was ultimately canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

