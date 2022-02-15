Emma Chamberlain Fronts PacSun’s Spring 2022 Campaign

PacSun and Emma Chamberlain are teaming up once more for the brand’s spring 2022 campaign.

The campaign, which debuted Tuesday, is centered around looking to the future and the dream of escapism, with the YouTuber photographed in vibrant hues on the beach, pastels against the backdrop of the blue sky, and earthy tones amongst the greenery.

The campaign will feature digital efforts such as augmented reality and virtual experiences and the debut of PacSun’s first video game, called “PacSun the Game,” which is available now on the PacSun app in the App Store.

“We are delighted to partner with Emma Chamberlain for the second time,” Brieane Olson, president of PacSun, said in a statement. “She is such an authentic voice and style icon for our youth community, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as PacSun steps further into the metaverse.”

The campaign includes a virtual reality experience that stars Chamberlain as her own personal avatar, marking the first time she has appeared in the metaverse as her digital self. The experience, debuting this Thursday, will take customers through PacSun’s spring campaign in a vibrant and visual manner.

“I can see anyone wearing this PacSun collection, there is such a variety of aesthetics, and while it’s still cohesive, there are so many different vibes going on I feel like everybody can find something,” Chamberlain said. “I’m really going to lean into a lot of knits, I really just love knits, things that are stretchy, a lot of stretchy fun patterns, things like that. I just want to be comfortable this summer…not feel restricted, just free and free-spirited.”

The Internet personality was tapped to be the face of PacSun’s spring campaign in February 2021, leading the brand’s biweekly Instagram Live series, PacTalks, to lead a chat on mental health.

Chamberlain has skyrocketed to fame since she landed on the Internet’s radar creating candid videos on YouTube in 2017. On top of her partnership with Louis Vuitton, she has also found success in founding her own coffee company called Chamberlain Coffee, due to her love for coffee. She is also the global brand ambassador and creative director for Bad Habit beauty.

In total, Chamberlain has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube. Her videos on YouTube have accrued more than 1.5 billion views.

