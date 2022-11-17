Emma D’Arcy Channels Dragon Fire With Vibrant Red Hair and Biker-inspired Dressing at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Emma D’Arcy attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday, wearing a “Matrix”-ready all-black outfit with biker-chic inspiration.

The “House of the Dragon” star had on a leather bomber jacket, wide-legged trousers and a belt.

Emma D’Arcy attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

They accessorized with jewelry in antique silver metal, a jeweled hobo mini bag and punk Chelsea boots in black leather with a silver metal toe cap.

The head-to-toe look was by Alexander McQueen.

D’Arcy went for a clean dewy face, but their most notable statement was their fiery red hair, done in a short coiffed style.

Emma D’Arcy attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

D’Arcy’s big break came this year when they starred in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which premiered on Aug. 21. The series is a spin-off of HBO’s hit television show “Game of Thrones,” which ran for eight seasons on the network. D’Arcy stars in the show as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

D’Arcy was among this year’s list of honorees at GQ Men of the Year for their breakthrough role in “House of the Dragon.”

The GQ Men of the Year Awards is an annual celebration honoring people who have had cultural high points for the year and made a notable impact on the zeitgeist. This year’s awards were hosted by Boss. Honorees included Stormzy, Lee Jung-jae, Zoë Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Ashley Walters and Joseph Quinn.