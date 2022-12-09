Emma Roberts Dazzles in Gold Bolero Jacket at Celine’s Winter 2023 Show

Emma Roberts attended the Celine women’s winter 2023 show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, taking a gilded approach to dressing.

For the brand’s latest runway show, the actress wore a head-to-toe Celine look, including a golden sequin bolero jacket, a black bandeau top, a pleated white A-line skirt with the Celine logo at the waistband, black heels and the Celine Triomphe bag.

Emma Roberts attends Celine at The Wiltern on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for CELINE

For makeup, Roberts went for an evening-ready look featuring a matte pink lip, light blush, mascara and a light bit of complementary rose-colored eye shadow. For hair, she had her blond tresses parted down the center and done in a straightened style.

Celine’s winter 2023 show took place at the Wiltern Theater, a historic Los Angeles venue. It opened in 1931 and was originally designed as a vaudeville theater. Now, it’s a performance venue that has hosted famed musical acts, including Prince, James Brown and Neil Young.

The new collection Celine showed at the Wiltern was described by the brand as the “age of indieness.” The soundtrack for the show included “Hello Operator” performed by The White Stripes, written and produced by Jack White and commissioned and coproduced by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

In addition to the runway show, Celine recently unveiled a new Paris boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. The new shop sells the brand’s accessories, fragrances, leather goods and high jewelry.

Slimane has taken Celine far off the traditional fashion calendar this year. The designer was later than usual in unveiling the brand’s spring 2023 collection, showing almost six weeks after Paris Fashion Week, via a video that was released online.