A lucky few guests got to enjoy a private night at the museum Tuesday as Chloé and MOCA hosted their fourth annual dinner to celebrate the recent opening of two exhibitions at Los Angeles’ The Geffen Contemporary – Zoe Leonard: Survey and Laura Owens, both curated by MOCA’s senior curator, Bennett Simpson.

Simpson gave the group, which included Emma Roberts, the Haim sisters Alana, Danielle and Este; Mariel Hemingway and her actress daughters Dree and Langley Fox Hemingway, Allison Ashmore, Maria and William Bell, Paul Bessire, Klaus Biesenbach, Joel Caruso, Arnaud Cauchois, Mandy and Cliff Einstein, Paige Elkington, Liz Goldwyn, Madelynn Furlong, Nathalie Marciano, Bri Schulz Nelson and Bruce Nelson, Annie Sama, Courtney Trop, Esther Kim Varet and Joseph Varet, a private tour followed by dinner where they enjoyed a performance by the singer, songwriter and producer, Annie Sama.

The dinner in past years has been held on the rooftop of the museum, but the chilly temperatures called for this year’s event to be held inside one of the galleries. Proving that not every museum event Los Angeles needs to be black tie – or have a red carpet for that matter – Chloé dressed guests in pantsuits and boots. Danielle Haim appeared to be twinning with Dree Hemingway in the same doe-colored blazer, but neither seemed to mind.