Emma Roberts Wears Celine Minidress for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Screening

Emma Roberts had a standout fashion moment at the screening of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” on Thursday at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. Roberts serves as the executive producer of the series, which premiered Wednesday.

Emma Roberts attends the “Tell Me Lies” screening at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 8, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Roberts wore a brown Celine dress from the fashion house’s fall 2022 collection by Hedi Slimane. The Dans Paris line was unveiled at the Hôtel National des Invalides and Hôtel de la Marine in France last May.

Her dress had an off-the-shoulder silhouette, ruched gathering and a short-sleeved arrangement on one arm. She completed the outfit with black pumps and accessorized with a Marli New York necklace.

Executive producer Emma Roberts attends the Hulu Original “Tell Me Lies” screening and red carpet event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Elkin founders Brit Hines and Kara Smith styled Roberts for the event. The duo has worked with Hilary Duff, Andra Day, Chloe Kim, Vanessa Hudgens and Shailene Woodley.

The actress has balanced several projects recently, including the film “About Fate” with Thomas Mann, Madelaine Petsch and Britt Robertson. The romantic comedy arrived Friday on digital platforms and in select theaters. In June, Roberts starred in the Apple TV+ horror film “Abandoned” alongside John Gallagher Jr. and Michael Shannon, and she also served as executive producer of Netflix’s “First Kill,” which debuted its first season on the streaming site the same month.