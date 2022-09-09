×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Minidress for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Screening

The actress accessorized with a Marli New York necklace and played a role behind the camera as an executive producer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Executive
Emma Roberts attends the Hulu Original "Tell Me Lies" screening in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2022. Getty Images

Emma Roberts had a standout fashion moment at the screening of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” on Thursday at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. Roberts serves as the executive producer of the series, which premiered Wednesday.

Emma Roberts attends the “Tell Me Lies” screening at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 8, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Roberts wore a brown Celine dress from the fashion house’s fall 2022 collection by Hedi Slimane. The Dans Paris line was unveiled at the Hôtel National des Invalides and Hôtel de la Marine in France last May.

Related Galleries

Her dress had an off-the-shoulder silhouette, ruched gathering and a short-sleeved arrangement on one arm. She completed the outfit with black pumps and accessorized with a Marli New York necklace.

Executive producer Emma Roberts attends the Hulu Original “Tell Me Lies” screening and red carpet event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Elkin founders Brit Hines and Kara Smith styled Roberts for the event. The duo has worked with Hilary Duff, Andra Day, Chloe Kim, Vanessa Hudgens and Shailene Woodley.

The actress has balanced several projects recently, including the film “About Fate” with Thomas Mann, Madelaine Petsch and Britt Robertson. The romantic comedy arrived Friday on digital platforms and in select theaters. In June, Roberts starred in the Apple TV+ horror film “Abandoned” alongside John Gallagher Jr. and Michael Shannon, and she also served as executive producer of Netflix’s “First Kill,” which debuted its first season on the streaming site the same month.

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Hot Summer Bags

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Emma Roberts Wears Celine Dress for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad