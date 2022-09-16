Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen Dress at The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Emma Watson made a rare red carpet appearance at Thursday night’s Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner.

The actress attended the inaugural event in New York City in a white, sheer lace dress from Alexander McQueen. She paired the look with a black Alexander McQueen bag and jewelry from Pomellato. Her look was styled by Law Roach.

Watson was among many attendees at the Kering dinner, joining the likes of Salma Hayek, Jodie Turner-Smith, Andra Day, Anderson Cooper, Gloria Steinem and many others.

Emma Watson , Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek Pinault attend the Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women Dinner on Thursday at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York City. Getty Images for The Kering Foun

This is the first Caring for Women Dinner hosted by The Kering Foundation. The event was organized to benefit three charities that work toward ending gender-based violence. The charity supported the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women and Ms. Foundation for Women.

Watson normally shies away from public appearances, but has recently been participating in several events and brand campaigns. This summer, Watson sat front row at the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show alongside the likes of Hunter Schafer, CL and Natasha Lyonne.

Last month, Watson was tapped by Prada for its newest fragrance. The actress starred and directed in the campaign for the scent, making the partnership her directorial debut.