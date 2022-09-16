×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen Dress at The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Watson attended the star-studded event alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Salma Hayek, Andra Day and others.

Emma Watson wears lace alexander mcqueen
Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Thursday in New York City. Getty Images

Emma Watson made a rare red carpet appearance at Thursday night’s Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner.

The actress attended the inaugural event in New York City in a white, sheer lace dress from Alexander McQueen. She paired the look with a black Alexander McQueen bag and jewelry from Pomellato. Her look was styled by Law Roach. 

Watson was among many attendees at the Kering dinner, joining the likes of Salma Hayek, Jodie Turner-Smith, Andra Day, Anderson Cooper, Gloria Steinem and many others. 

Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek Pinault attend the Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women Dinner on Thursday at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York City. Getty Images for The Kering Foun

This is the first Caring for Women Dinner hosted by The Kering Foundation. The event was organized to benefit three charities that work toward ending gender-based violence. The charity supported the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women and Ms. Foundation for Women.

Related Galleries

Watson normally shies away from public appearances, but has recently been participating in several events and brand campaigns. This summer, Watson sat front row at the Schiaparelli fall 2022 couture show alongside the likes of Hunter Schafer, CL and Natasha Lyonne. 

Last month, Watson was tapped by Prada for its newest fragrance. The actress starred and directed in the campaign for the scent, making the partnership her directorial debut. 

Emma Watson attends the Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York City. Getty Images for The Kering Foun
Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Hot Summer Bags

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Emma Watson Wears Lace Alexander McQueen

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad