Emma Watson Dances, Dives and Waxes Poetic in Directorial Debut for Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Ad

Watson directs and stars in the campaign for the new women’s fragrance.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson Courtesy of Prada Beauty

Emma Watson is embarking on her next role.

After announcing on Thursday that the actress would be directing and starring in Prada’s new Paradoxe fragrance campaign, the design house has released additional images and a campaign video of the actress promoting the new scent.

Watson appears in the video in multiple frames, including staring at TV monitors, painting a large wall, dancing outside and scuba diving. The actress speaks in a voice over stating: “Why should I be framed? Boxes are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections. I do my days enjoy. I’m never the same, but I’m always myself.”

The actress spoke to WWD about directing and starring in the fragrance campaign, stating: “I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had decided in my heart, and my head, that I wanted to direct something. I found the concept of being a woman who’s a paradox so interesting. Something that really stuck out to me when I was sent the idea for the fragrance was that Prada is about upstream narratives. And I instantly though, ‘Oh my god, that’s me. That’s how I feel.’ I feel like I’m always running against the current.”

Prada Paradoxe is the design house’s first major scent launched by L’Oréal, the brand’s fragrance and beauty licensee.

Watson’s Prada fragrance campaign is her first project after remaining out of the spotlight for many years. Most recently, she made a surprise appearance during Paris Couture Week last month at the Schiaparelli show where she wore a sculptural black jacket with jeans.

