Emma Watson Celebrates Prada Paradoxe Fragrance in Lace Dress and Blazer at London Party

The actress is the face of the design house’s new scent.

Emma Watson blazer and lace dress attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on Oct. 13 in London
Emma Watson attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on Oct. 13 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pra

Emma Watson celebrated her partnership with Prada wearing a standout fashion look.

The actress attended the design house’s celebration of the Prada Paradoxe fragrance at a party hosted in London on Thursday night wearing an oversize gray blazer over a black lace dress with a white collar detail. She paired the look with a silver beaded Prada bag.

Watson was among a lengthy list of celebrities who attended the Prada Paradoxe party, including Milly Alcock, Will Poulter, Charithra Chandran, Little Simz and many more. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Emma Watson attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on October 13, 2022 in London, England.(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Prada)
Emma Watson attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on Oct. 13 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pra

On Aug. 18 Watson was named the face of the Prada Paradoxe fragrance, fronting the campaign and also directing it. She starred in her first video campaign for the fragrance in August, where the actress appeared in multiple frames, like standing in front of TV monitors, painting a large wall, dancing outside and scuba diving. 

When the partnership was revealed, Watson spoke to WWD about directing and starring in the campaign, stating: “I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had decided in my heart, and my head, that I wanted to direct something. I found the concept of being a woman who’s a paradox so interesting. Something that really stuck out to me when I was sent the idea for the fragrance was that Prada is about upstream narratives. And I instantly though, ‘Oh my god, that’s me. That’s how I feel.’ I feel like I’m always running against the current.”

Prada Paradoxe is the design house’s first major scent launched by L’Oréal, the brand’s fragrance and beauty licensee.

