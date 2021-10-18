×
Emma Watson Returns to the Red Carpet in an Upcycled Harris Reed Wedding Dress

The event marks the actress’ first red carpet in almost two years.

British actress Emma Watson poses for
Emma Watson attends the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. AP

Emma Watson has returned to the “green” carpet.

On Sunday, the actress attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards held in London. The Earthshot Prize is an environmental program founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to help inspire solutions for climate change and sustainability.

Watson wore a custom upcycled wedding dress and flared black trousers by Harris Reed, paired with chunky black boots. The gown was from the designer’s Found collection using old wedding dresses from Oxfam, an organization that fights to end the injustice of poverty. The actress topped her looks with jewelry from Reed’s collaboration with Missoma.

She styled her hair in a bob and the actress’ makeup was kept simple as she presented the Fix Our Climate Award during the ceremony. The award went to AEM Electrolyser, whose technology replaces fossil fuels with green hydrogen to create gas.

Photo by: KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 10/17/21 Emma Watson at the 'Earthshot Prize Awards' Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, England.
Emma Watson at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

“I’ve spent much of my working life acting in fictional, make-believe worlds where the impossible can be made possible. Now, we need to do the same thing for climate change here in the real world,” Watson said during her presentation. “There have been many other times in history when it’s been said something couldn’t be done, and then people believed in a better world and made it so. This time is no different; I know that we can.”

The other two finalists were Reeddi Capsules from Nigeria and Solbazaar from Bangladesh.

Other big names who attended the event on Sunday were Emma Thompson; Prince William; Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, David Oyelowo; Ed Sheeran; Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay, among others.

For much of her career, Watson, who is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has been an advocate for many issues including feminism, social justice and climate change.

During the press tour for her 2018 movie “Beauty and the Beast,” Watson wore pieces that were created in eco-friendly manners. She created an Instagram account dedicated to breaking down each outfit by detail. She wore brands such as Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton and Oscar de la Renta, all of whom crafted their looks for her in an organic and sustainable manner. She also wore plenty of vintage pieces.

