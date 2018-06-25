EMME’S LATEST GIG: Emme, the plus-size model, has partnered with Woman Within, the plus-size e-commerce site that offers sportswear to swimwear, to encourage women to feel great in their own skin.

Since the Nineties, Emme has been promoting body positivity before it became a modern movement.

“The Love What You Wear” campaign encourages women at every age and size to wear what makes them feel beautiful and special. In the campaign, the 54-year-old Emme shows five different looks — workout, event, casual, date night and weekend. The retailer carries clothing in sizes 12W to 44W. The campaign, which breaks today and runs through July 24, will appear on the company’s web site and their social channels.

“As a curvy woman in a high-fashion world, I believe in helping women find confidence within themselves,” Emme said.

“Woman Within is committed to celebrating the beautiful shapes of all women. We are fully engaged in helping every woman be comfortable in their own skin with the fiercest commitment to helping them feel great about what they put on,” said Celeste Risimini-Johnson, brand manager of Woman Within. “Wherever life takes you, we deign the clothes that you will always love to wear.”

Starting Monday through July 24, 10 fans will win a $1,000 Woman Within gift card and the grand prize winner will win a two-night trip for her and a friend to The Lodge at Chaa Creek in Belize. To enter the #LoveWhatYouWearSweepstakes, participants must share a photo of their favorite looks during the campaign timeline.

Woman Within is under the FullBeauty Brands Inc. umbrella.