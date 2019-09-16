Everything to Know About the 2019 Emmy Awards

Awards season is finally under way.

First up is the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held this Sunday. The annual awards show celebrates accomplishments in television during a time that many entertainment critics consider the golden age of TV.

From “Game of Thrones”’s record 32 nominations to who is hosting the awards show, here is everything you need to know about the 2019 Emmy Awards.

When and where are the Emmys?

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 22 and will be broadcast on Fox at 8 p.m. The awards show will be hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is nominated for the 2019 Emmy Awards?

Leading with the most Emmy Award nominations this year are HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.”

Many fan favorites from the “Game of Thrones” cast have been nominated for an Emmy, including Kit Harington for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Emilia Clarke for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Carice van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

For Outstanding Drama Series, the nominees include “Better Call Saul,” “Bodyguard,” “Game of Thrones,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” “Pose,” “Succession” and “This Is Us.” The nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series include “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Good Place,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Russian Doll,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Veep.”

Read the full list of nominees here.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Following the relative success of this year’s Academy Awards going host-less, the Emmy Awards will also be forgoing a traditional host. This is the fourth time in the show’s history that it will go without a host, the last time being in 2003.

The decision was made in order to honor many shows that ended in 2019 — including “Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “The Big Bang Theory” — according to Deadline.

Who is presenting at the 2019 Emmy Awards?

The Television Academy and Emmy Awards revealed the first batch of presenters on Sept. 11, which includes a host of nominees such as Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, among others.

Other presenters include Zendaya, Naomi Watts, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

What Emmy Awards have already been presented?

Prior to the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were hosted over the weekend, revealing the awards for artistic and technical achievements.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” dominated the two-night awards ceremony, earning 17 awards between the two shows. The former received awards in sound editing, special visual effects, fantasy/sci-fi costumes and casting, among others.

Other notable winners were Nike’s “Dream Crazy” commercial with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the Oscar-winning National Geographic documentary “Free Solo” for seven Emmy Awards and RuPaul, who earned his fourth consecutive Emmy Award for host of a reality or competition program for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Will there be a preshow?

Fox will host a live red carpet preshow starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe and Kelly Osbourne. E! will also be hosting its “Countdown to the Red Carpet” starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by “Live From the Red Carpet” at 6 p.m.

How can I watch the 2019 Emmy Awards?

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Fox and will be available through the Fox Now app and Fox.com. The awards show can also be accessed through streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

