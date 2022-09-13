How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway 

Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.

Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in “The Dropout,” and the latter winning outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in “Ozark.”

Julia Garner in Gucci cruise 2023 at the Emmy Awards.

Seyfried celebrated her win wearing a crystal-embellished, lilac dress from Armani Privé’s spring 2022 collection, while Garner looked to Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection, wearing a dark brown velvet gown with cutouts and floral embroidery.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano dressed several nominees for the Emmys, including “Ozark” star Laura Linney, who wore a white ruffle-embellished dress with black piping from the designer’s resort 2023 collection.

Daddario, nominated for her role in “The White Lotus,” also went the couture route, wearing a pearl and rhinestone-embellished gown from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection. Christina Ricci, nominated for her role in Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” went with Fendi, wearing a brown, sequin-embellished gown from the fall 2022 couture collection.

Alexandra Daddario in Dior spring 2022 couture at the Emmy Awards.

To see more 2022 Emmys red carpet looks on the runway, click through the above gallery.