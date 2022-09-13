×
All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards

From winners such as Zendaya to Lee Jung-jae, this year’s Emmys marked a historic one. 

Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Nicholas Hoult on the 2022 Emmy
The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards

Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves. 

Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making her the first Black woman to win the award in 35 years.

Zendaya won outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Euphoria” once more, making her the first Black woman to win twice in the category. Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” made history as he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series, becoming the first South Korean actor, and the first Asian star, to win in that category. 

Here, WWD breaks down the winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards. Read on for more. 

Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” 
“Euphoria” 
“Ozark” 
“Severance” 
“Squid Game”  
“Stranger Things”  
WINNER: “Succession” 
“Yellowjackets” 

Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”  
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” 
“Hacks”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
WINNER: “Ted Lasso” 
“What We Do in the Shadows” 

Limited or Anthology Series
“Dopesick”  
“The Dropout” 
“Inventing Anna”
“Pam and Tommy” 
WINNER: “The White Lotus”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
Brian Cox – “Succession”  
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” 
Adam Scott – “Severance”  
Jeremy Strong – “Succession”  

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”  
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” 
Elle Fanning – “The Great” 
Issa Rae – “Insecure”  
WINNER: Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”   
Laura Linney – “Ozark”  
Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”  
Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”  
Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”  
WINNER: Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – “Atlanta”   
Bill Hader – “Barry”  
Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”   
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”  
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Competition Program
“The Amazing Race” 
WINNER: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” 
“Nailed It!”  
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” 
“Top Chef” 
“The Voice” 

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette – “The Staircase”  
Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”  
Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”  
Sarah Paulson – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley – “Maid”  
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”
Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” 
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” 
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” 

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”
WINNER: Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler – “Barry”
Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette – “Severance”
WINNER: Julia Garner – “Ozark”
Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”
Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
Sarah Snook – “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
Park Hae-soo – “Squid Game”
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
John Turturro – “Severance”
Christopher Walken – “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su – “Squid Game”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”
Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter – “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth – “The Staircase”  
Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”  
Oscar Isaac – “Scenes From a Marriage”  
WINNER: Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”  
Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy” 

