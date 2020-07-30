The 2020 Emmy Awards is going forward with its telecast with some historic changes, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The biggest — and most anticipated — change to the 72nd Emmy Awards is the ceremony is going virtual due to health and safety concerns.

Despite the lack of an in-person ceremony, the 2020 Emmy Awards are set to be memorable given its pool of nominees, which is more diverse than previous years.

From what’s in store for the virtual awards ceremony, here is everything you need to know.

When are the 2020 Emmy Awards?

The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast by ABC.

Who is hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards?

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards ceremony. He also serves as the executive producer.

This is the third time Kimmel is hosting the Emmy Awards, following hosting gigs in 2012 and 2016.

Will there be an in-person ceremony for the 2020 Emmy Awards?

It was revealed on July 30 that the 2020 Emmy Awards will not be hosting an in-person ceremony and instead be held virtually, according to a report by Variety.

In a letter sent to this year’s acting nominees, the 2020 Emmy Awards organizers stated that details for the virtual ceremony are still being finalized.

“At a time like this, we’re taking the opportunity to create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home,” read the letter, which was signed by Kimmel. “It’s still television’s highest honor, and we never want to lose the significance of being nominated for, and maybe winning, an Emmy, but we’re going to do it in a way that is appropriate to the moment — and guarantee you a memorable night.”

The letter explains that a “top notch team of technicians, producers and writers” are working with Kimmel to film the nominees at their homes or a location of their choice. It also states that nominees will be hearing from the team soon to go through the details.

Who is nominated for the 2020 Emmy Awards?

Although lacking in some areas, this year’s pool of Emmy nominees is one of the most diverse. Nominees include first-time nominee Zendaya for her role in “Euphoria,” Issa Rae for her role in “Insecure,” Ramy Youssef for his role in “Ramy,” Sandra Oh for her role in “Killing Eve” and two nominations for Sterling K. Brown for his roles in “This Is Us” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The nominees for best comedy series include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Best drama series nominees include “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

Read the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees here.

How can I watch the 2020 Emmy Awards?

The 2020 Emmy Awards can be viewed on ABC and its app.

For those without a cable subscription, the awards show can be streamed via providers like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

