ONE MORE TIME: Emporio Armani and Shawn Mendes have extended their partnership through 2019, as the songwriter appears in the latest advertising campaign of the brand’s timepiece collection.

Kicked off in 2017, the collaboration saw the Canadian-born singer first being named face of the Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen smartwatch line before being promoted as spokesmodel of the entire timepiece collection throughout 2018.

In the new, black-and-white images for spring, Mendes is portrayed in London by photographer Billy Kidd while wearing a range of watches, including the latest smartwatch style in aluminium.

The images have been released just days before Mendes’ new international tour kicks off on March 7. After being nominated for two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony for the album “In My Blood,” the singer will now promote his third namesake effort.