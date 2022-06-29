×
Emporio Armani Opens its First Canadian Freestanding Store

The store carries both women's and men's lines, including Emporio Armani ready-to-wear, accessories and small leather goods.

An ad image from Emporio Armani.
A fall '22 ad image from Emporio Armani.

Emporio Armani will open its first Canadian freestanding store Wednesday at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

Spanning 4,198 square feet, the store has been designed by Giorgio Armani with his team of architects. Materials used throughout the store include hardwoods and fine textured wall coverings that pair back to a neutral gray ceramic flooring. The ceiling is covered with wood, and wooden panels continue onto the walls and alternate with wallpaper-covered sections that provide a backdrop for product displays.

The choice of natural materials in light colors from gray to almond give the space a light and airy feel.

The store carries both women’s and men’s lines, including Emporio Armani ready-to-wear, accessories and small leather goods, as well as Emporio Armani watches, jewelry and sunglasses.

Emporio Armani Opens its First Canadian
A fall 2022 ad image from Emporio Armani. courtesy shot.

Last year, Armani celebrated the 40th anniversary of Emporio Armani, a brand that has been through several iterations but remains key to the designer’s business strategy. There are now more than 250 Emporio Armani stores globally.

In Canada, Emporio Armani is carried in Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen and Hudson Bay.

In a WWD interview in September, Armani described Emporio Armani this way: “The brand has very much evolved, finding an expanded design offer and larger public. Emporio Armani today is extremely varied, in accordance with the times, which have changed.

“Youth today is not a question of age, as much as a sensation, a way of being,” he continued. “So Emporio continues to be a container brand, in which everyone can find something. The spirit is free, metropolitan and dynamic.”

 

