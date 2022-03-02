First Look at the Emporio Armani Pop-up at Fred Segal

Emporio Armani is now available inside Fred Segal, the famed Los Angeles retailer that’s been open since 1961.

The Italian brand — launched by Giorgio Armani in 1981 to attract a younger consumer — has unveiled its spring 2022 “sustainable selection” collection exclusively inside Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship. Available for a limited time in-store and online through the month of March, the designs will start rolling out into other locations in April.

“Emporio Armani is known for their contemporary design and refined style that is perfectly suited for the Fred Segal customer,” said Jeff Lotman, chief executive officer and owner of Fred Segal, in a statement.

“Sustainability has become a core attribute that we look for when we are partnering with brands, and we were thrilled to learn about Emporio Armani’s ‘sustainable collection,'” he continued. “The synergies between Fred Segal and this collection are simply undeniable.”

A look at Emporio Armani’s “sustainable selection” collection. Courtesy of Emporio Armani

The collection, a bright, surf-inspired line, includes T-shirts, button-downs, shorts, pullovers, trench coats and accessories. With oversize fits, incorporating psychedelic motifs, the items are made using recycled cotton, recycled nylon and recycled elastane.

Painted a purple hue, the pop-up’s design features curved wooden walls inspired by skateparks, noted the brand.

According to Emporio Armani, a percentage of sales from the pop-up will be donated to Heal the Bay, an environmental non-profit based in Santa Monica, Calif.