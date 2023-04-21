Emporio Armani to Celebrate Earth Day

EMPORIO ARMANI’S TOTE: Emporio Armani is celebrating Earth Day with a special collection and a new project.

Starting from the week of Earth Day celebrations, Emporio Armani dropped a collection of tote bags, each retailing at 50 euros in the brand’s selected stores worldwide and online, while supplies last.

The items were manufactured by four workshops belonging to the Fair Trade-certified Ethicarei production district, the first ethical supply chain in Italy. Each workshop, coordinated by the nonprofit enterprise Alice Cooperative, provides work for people from socially or economically disadvantaged groups. Entirely produced in Italy, the bags are made using inventories to reduce waste and designed to minimize their environmental impact.

For Earth Day on Saturday, the brand partnered with Treedom, the platform that supports agroforestry projects around the world, for the project named Emporio Armani Project. It includes the planting of 1,000 trees in Africa, South America and Asia that can later be tracked through a dedicated QR code.

All the initiatives are part of the Armani Group’s commitment to promote the responsible use of natural resources, safeguard the environment and work in harmony with local communities where it operates.

Last year, during Earth Day, Armani launched the new site Armani/Values “to engage the entire organization at a global level in the implementation of the sustainability strategy.”