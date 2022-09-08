Endeavor Names Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead Co-Chairmen of WME

Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company, has named Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead co-chairmen of its WME talent agency. They succeed chairman Lloyd Braun who plans to step down at the end of this year.

Weitz, a WME partner and leader within its scripted television department, represents a wide array of actors, comedians, musicians, writers, producers and directors. He first joined the Endeavor talent agency (which evolved into WME) in 1997. He was promoted to partner in 2002, where he was also named head of the agency’s television packaging department.

Muirhead has been with the company for 18 years and has served as Endeavor’s chief communications officer since 2014. He first joined the William Morris Agency in 2004 and was named its communications lead in 2008. Following its merger with the Endeavor talent agency in 2009, Muirhead became WME’s head of communications and was instrumental in the integration of the two agencies. Muirhead was shortly thereafter named a WME partner.

“The appointment of Richard and Christian marks a truly transformative day for WME, which continues to be the inspirational core of Endeavor,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “I’ve seen firsthand their innate ability to lead, to build meaningful relationships, and to leverage the broader Endeavor network in service to our clients’ aspirations. Coupled with their deep understanding of the entertainment landscape, I can say with certainty that there are no better or more complementary individuals to now lead the agency.”

Shapiro added, “I would like to thank Lloyd for his leadership over these past three years, navigating WME through the pandemic and setting the agency on course for its best financial year on record. Lloyd has left an indelible mark on WME and laid a strong foundation for the future.”

WME is one of the world’s preeminent talent agencies. Recently, Endeavor formed a new WME fashion division, bringing together the company’s fashion representation and management firms, along with its events business, under one roof to optimize client offerings. Its clients span film, TV, music, sports, fashion, theater, books, digital media, speakers and culinary.