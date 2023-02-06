×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Fashion

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Relocates Boutique

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Endeavor Names Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer

She had been head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90.

Maura McGreevy
Maura McGreevy Paul Brissman

Maura McGreevy has been tapped as chief communications officer of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

She succeeds Christian Muirhead, who was named co-chairman of entertainment agency WME last year.

McGreevy had been head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90 since 2014.

In her new role, she will be responsible for company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications, including public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative, for Endeavor and its subsidiaries.

“Maura will serve as a key partner for all aspects of our business,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “I’ve seen firsthand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

McGreevy joined IMG shortly before WME acquired IMG in 2014 and played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. In addition to her responsibilities leading communications across the global IMG and 160/90 businesses, she has served as a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team.

Earlier in he career, McGreevy held senior communications roles at global creative agency Droga5 and media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.

Related Galleries

Endeavor is comprised of WME, IMG and mixed martial arts organization UFC.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy Chief Communications Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad