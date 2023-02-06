Endeavor Names Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer

Maura McGreevy has been tapped as chief communications officer of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

She succeeds Christian Muirhead, who was named co-chairman of entertainment agency WME last year.

McGreevy had been head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90 since 2014. In her new role, she will be responsible for company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications, including public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative, for Endeavor and its subsidiaries. “Maura will serve as a key partner for all aspects of our business,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “I’ve seen firsthand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

McGreevy joined IMG shortly before WME acquired IMG in 2014 and played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. In addition to her responsibilities leading communications across the global IMG and 160/90 businesses, she has served as a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team.

Earlier in he career, McGreevy held senior communications roles at global creative agency Droga5 and media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.

Endeavor is comprised of WME, IMG and mixed martial arts organization UFC.