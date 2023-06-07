Engelbert Joins Bergdorf Goodman Jewelry Assortment

Swedish heritage jeweler Engelbert is joining the mix on Bergdorf Goodman’s jewelery floor.

The Stockholm-based company will sell a ’60s New York-inspired collection at the store. Called New York-66, the collection looks to Engelbert’s designs from the first time the brand arrived in New York in 1966.

It includes drop earrings with pavé diamonds arranged in the pattern of New York City’s skyline, set beside green aventurine. There’s a thick, midcentury-type link bracelet and sculptural rings set with and without pavé diamonds.

Chief executive officer Johanna Pietsch said: “Our ambition is to create jewelry that not only looks beautiful but also tells a story. The New York-66 Collection has lived through generations and still is. Our heritage should be perceived as the start of a story, not the end, making our customers feel connected to our brand over time. To invest in a piece from Engelbert should be like investing in a piece of art.”