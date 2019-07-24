NEW YORK BOUND: Italian contemporary fashion enterprises will have a new chance to expand overseas.

On Wednesday, Ente Moda Italia, the association founded in the Eighties by Sistema Moda Italia and the Florentine Center for Italian Fashion with the goal of promoting the Italian textile and clothing industries internationally, revealed it has inked a deal with Liberty Fashion Fairs Group, the U.S.-based organizer of the Liberty, Capsule and Cabana trade shows.

As part of the deal, which will be effective in 2020, Italian companies supported by EMI will be given the opportunity to showcase their fashion collections at the three fairs.

“Liberty has organized for the past few seasons some of the most innovative showcases in the American trade shows scenario, with a strong identity and high positioning [targeting] U.S. retailers,” said Stefano Festa Marzotto, president of Ente Moda Italia and of the committee for internationalization of SMI. Praising the collaboration, the executive noted the U.S. represents a strong market for Italian fashion exports.

The Liberty, Capsule and Cabana fairs, dedicated to men’s wear, women’s wear and swimwear, respectively, will feature dedicated areas called “Italian Fashion” installed by EMI where Italian companies will be on display.

EMI already promotes Made in Italy fashion businesses with a range of similar initiatives at other international trade shows, including Collection Première Moscow; Hong Kong’s Centrestage; Project in Tokyo, and through an independent showcases in Almaty and Kiev.