RULES OF ENGAGEMENT: Flexibility is one skill that millions have learned to embrace (like it or not) in the past year and now Equinox Media is offering a new app to help members stretch further.

Introduced in partnership with Equinox, Equinox+ is an evolution of “Variis by Equinox.” Starting in March, for $40 per month, Equinox+ members will be able to check out recommendations based on biometric data, including digital-meets-physical experiences and new streaming options. Knowing many WFHers are also working out from home, the company is offering classes that can be streamed with Smart TV, Roku, Fire, iPad and web capabilities in March. Equinox+ members have unlimited access to Equinox, SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Precision Run, Headstrong, Rumble and TB12 classes. As of Feb 23, Solidcore, a Pilates-based workout, will be added to the platform.

There are enhanced community features so that Equinox+ members can engage with others including instructors, for their own teams and compete in custom challenges. The more personalized class recommendations and weekly programs will be based on real-time data from Apple HealthKit and integrations with personal fitness tracker Whoop.

The app will include a curated selection of retail products at a later date. If someone is considering Regeneration classes like Pure Yoga or Tom Brady’s TB12, there will be accessories recommended. Equinox club members will be able to unlock digital and in-person awards and take advantage of contactless conveniences such as scheduling in-club or virtual personal training sessions or preorder a post-workout smoothie at Juice Press, which has outposts at select Equinox locations. Those options are expected to be offered at a later date, an Equinox spokeswoman said.

View Gallery Related Gallery Then And Now- Byron Lars Thirty Year Journey

Club members in Canada and in the U.K. will be able to download the app in March.

Adrenaline enthusiasts who ordered the $2,500 SoulCycle bike have the reassurance that it will be delivered within three weeks. With an Equinox+ membership, riders can take an unlimited amount of on-demand SoulCycle classes. With music being motivating for many, Equinox is expanding its music library to boost playlists. Riders can also switch to a different beast altogether by selecting “Free Ride” to stream shows and movies from Netflix and Disney+.

Building on the success of live SoulCycle classes, the app offers live classes of Tabata, Best Butt Ever, Pilates and other classes that are filmed at the company’s Flatiron club. A scheduling feature allows app users to pencil in their favorite classes.