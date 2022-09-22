×
Equinox Celebrates Autumn With Yoga Class in New York’s Hall des Lumières

Yogis will have the chance to practice amid the Gustav Klimt light show.

Equinox yoga event
Equinox is hosting a weekly yoga class inside the Hall des Lumières' Gustav Klimt exhibit, through Oct. 27. Courtesy Photo

Equinox is falling into position amid the “Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion” exhibit and a few trusted yoga poses, just in time for autumn’s arrival. 

Starting Monday, the luxury lifestyle and fitness company is hosting a 45-minute vinyasa flow class surrounded by the exhibit, a compilation of the Austrian painter’s best work. The weekly class runs through Oct. 27, at the Hall des Lumières, a digital art center located in the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank near New York’s City Hall.

“Since many of our clubs can be found in landmark buildings in NYC and beyond, we are especially thrilled to create an immersive class experience at the historical 49 Chambers Street with Hall des Lumières,” Judy Taylor, senior vice president of communications, events and philanthropy at Equinox, told WWD exclusively. “New Yorkers are undoubtedly known for seeking opportunities that enhance their lifestyle and establish a greater connection to high-performance living. Our members will be able to interact with art and music through movement in a space that elevates their personal connection to them, creating a truly immersive experience across cultures they otherwise may not have access to.”

Inside the Hall des Lumières’ Gustav Klimt light show. Courtesy Photo

The Gustav Klimt exhibit opened Sept. 14 and runs through the end of the year. The Equinox x Hall des Lumières yoga class — timed to open in accordance with the Autumn Equinox — helps kick off a series of yoga offerings within the space over the coming months.

The privately held Equinox Group — which includes several brands that play in the fitness, hospitality, experiential and apparel spaces, such as Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Blink Fitness and more — routinely hosts arts, culture and fitness events. In fact, the firm has been ramping up in-person events and experiences as consumers continue to seek out offline activities. Over the summer, Equinox offered sky-high yoga on the deck of the Edge at Hudson Yards. The company, which is estimated to be worth more than $7 billion, also organized “Forms of Intimacy,” an art exhibition and auction with Sotheby’s celebrating this year’s Pride month and Ballet by Equinox x ABT, a ballet class created in partnership with the American Ballet Theatre. 

“We’re seeing a strong desire and demand for people to be back together in our clubs and always strive to support our community with experiences that transcend fitness and Equinox’s own spaces,” Taylor said. “We are inspired by our commitment to provide our members with unparalleled cultural experiences that enrich their lives.”

