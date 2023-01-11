×
Equinox Launches BodyNext Yoga by Equinox in Partnership With The Body Agency Collective

The nonprofit is committed to advancing gender health care equality and serving marginalized women and girls around the world.

BodyNext Yoga
BodyNext Yoga Courtesy of Equinox

Equinox will launch BodyNext Yoga by Equinox in partnership with The Body Agency Collective, a nonprofit committed to advancing gender health care equality and serving marginalized women and girls around the world.

Equinox has teamed up with The Body Agency and its founder, Kate Roberts, a global social entrepreneur and women’s health advocate, to provide girls and women with the right to healthy bodies and safe care.

This month, Equinox will launch BodyNext Yoga by Equinox, hosting 90-minute fundraising yoga events in Washington, D.C., and New York. These events will begin with an educational portion presented by The Body Agency for guests, followed by a one-hour yoga class led by Equinox instructors.

BodyNext Yoga by Equinox will raise funds to distribute The Body Agency Dignity Kits, which are curated for women and girls enduring humanitarian crises around the globe and need basic essentials to help maintain their confidence, self-esteem and safety. Each Dignity Kit costs $49 and will be made up of products focused on good hygiene and health.

The Body Agency Collective.

The first class will held in D.C. on Jan. 21 followed by New York City on Feb. 4, with each class spot costing $100, the price of donating about two Dignity Kits. The first event takes place at Equinox Sports Club, 1170 22nd Street NW in Washington, D.C., while the New York event takes place at the Equinox Sports Club at 160 Columbus Avenue. People can sign up for the class and also donate to the organization online.

