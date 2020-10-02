Equinox is going outside.

Last week, the fitness chain opened its first fully outdoor fitness club in Los Angeles. Now, Equinox is expanding the concept to New York, launching a similar outdoor club in Manhattan near Hudson Yards, a few blocks south of its Equinox Hotel.

Members will have views of the Empire State Building and surround-sound music to inspire them as they participate in tented group fitness classes, personal training or work out on their own using the club’s cardio and weight equipment. There will also be a turfed playground area and Equinox’s Broken Coconut restaurant will serve snacks and drinks from an onsite food truck.

The club, Equinox+ in the Wild, opens on Saturday for Destination and Executive members.