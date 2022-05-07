Equinox Sky-High Yoga Returns to the Edge of New York City

Sky-High Yoga is back.

Each class allows a few dozen people to do yoga while 1,100 feet above Manhattan’s Hudson Yards Courtesy Photo

Just in time for the return of warm weather, Equinox x Sky-High Yoga has returned to the Edge of New York City. As the sun rises, a few dozen yogis and dedicated morning people will be able to stretch their limits while 1,100 feet above Manhattan’s Hudson Yards— on the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere — for the third year in a row.

“We’re excited to be able to give New Yorkers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines fitness with incredible views of New York City,” Jason Horkin, vice president of Hudson Yards experiences, told WWD. He added that the partnership “has been wildly popular since we first offered classes in September 2020.”

So much so that every class offered has sold out the same day tickets have gone on sale. This year’s class schedule, which begins on May 11, is expected to be no different.

The 45-minute classes start at 6:30 a.m. at 30 Hudson Yards and are $50 a class. Additional classes will be held on the mornings of May 18 and 25. While the end date for this year’s season has yet to be set, 2021’s Sky-High Yoga classes ran through September last year.



New York’s Hudson Yards — which opened in March 2019 as one of the nation’s biggest private developments — was conceived as a retail, residential and cultural space meant to attract visitors and residents alike to the west side of Manhattan with luxury shopping, restaurants, living spaces and new experiences. The pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, meant companies and brands in the area had to pivot.

Meanwhile, the privately held luxury fitness company Equinox Group is estimated to be worth more than $7 billion. The firm, which has locations in Hudson Yards, includes several brands that play in the fitness, hospitality, experiential and apparel spaces, such as Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Blink Fitness and more.