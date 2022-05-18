Erdem Offers Clothes for an Extended Vacation

GETAWAY PLANS: With Memorial Day nearing, millions are envisioning untethered long weekends and summer vacations. And apparently, fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu is on board with that outlook.

The designer’s second Erdem vacation collection debuts Thursday and features summery styles not just for women, but for men, too. The lineup is more beach-friendly than the collection the London-based designer showed in February, which, as WWD reported, “took inspiration from a group of unconventional female artists and photographers between the two world wars and imagined them floating around a nightclub dressed in their own clothing and men’s tailoring.” That said, Erdem’s fall collection relayed a sense of abandon, subversion and dissolving boundaries.

Shades of that feeling can be seen in the vacation collection. It includes floral printed hats and shorts, easy breezy dresses and swimwear, while a batik-style print is offered in a pair of shorts and coordinating shirt, as well as in a dress and long-sleeved shirt and long frock. Weekenders have an ample assortment to choose from — all of which can be stowed away in an oversize striped tote bag with a solid-colored base. There are also a pale yellow halter long neck dress, an ethereal white one, a striped shirt with French cuffs and sleeveless knee-length flowery dresses, among other styles.

The look book for the summer collection was shot on a rocky shore by the photographer Parker Woods.