HOLIDAY PRESENCE: Bulking up its presence in the U.S. just in time for the holidays — and the end-of-year spending bonanza — Eres is launching e-commerce in the country, offering its full range of lingerie, swimwear, home wear and activewear to the entire market.

The move follows the rollout of e-commerce in Europe earlier this year. The upscale Chanel-owned label’s online audience in the U.S. is second only to its French site, and has set up a warehouse in Georgia for fast delivery, including next-day delivery options for express orders.

“Developing our presence on the U.S. market is strategic for Eres,” said Vanessa Meheut, digital e-commerce manager, noting that clients in all 50 states will have the same level of experience.

Eres has five stores in the U.S., in Beverly Hills, Miami, Connecticut and The Hamptons. It opened its Southampton boutique in July, filling it mostly with swimwear.

The web site will be launched with the label’s silk lingerie and pajamas, swimwear and cashmere sets, as well as the recently introduced activewear line.

The label has wholesale partnerships with retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Farfetch, Matchesfashion, Net-a-porter and The Webster.

The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the pace with which high-end labels are embracing e-commerce, including some European luxury labels that were late to adopt digital means for transactions.

Eres creative director Marie-Paule Minchelli is known for drawing up designs that project a modern breed of French, bourgeois elegance and recently teamed with Bonpoint for mother and daughter swimwear.