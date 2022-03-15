Erès Teams Up With Maison Rabih Kayrouz for Summer Collection

IN THE SWIM: Erès has tapped Paris-based designer Rabih Kayrouz for a collection meant for fun in the sun — and after sundown.

“I have this obsession — creating an ideal wardrobe for the woman I love. I wanted to complete [it] with swimwear, so teaming up with Erès went without saying,” he stated, lauding the lingerie and swim specialist’s know-how.

The capsule, which includes four swimsuit designs and six loungewear pieces, was inspired by women on holiday, partying and is meant to evoke “the great and beautiful years of Beirut” of Kayrouz’s memories.

Erès’ creative director Marie-Paule Minchelli found the designer’s “chic wardrobe” approach aligned with what she envisioned for the brand, especially the idea of having a range that covered all needs from seafront to dance floor.

“What I appreciate the most is Rabih’s very structured approach — pure and elegant pieces,” she noted, also praising his cuts.

Working as a tandem — Minchelli on the swimsuits and Kayrouz on the ready-to-wear pieces — they imagined a warm-weather capsule that include one- and two-piece suits, shirts, loose trousers and even a tennis cap. The designer’s “Fauve” print, a hand-drawn inkblot leopard motif he imagined in 2013, is used extensively in the lineup, turning staples like an oversize shirt into something more sophisticated. Prices will go from 220 euros for the cap to 650 euros for a pleated lamé one-piece swimsuit.

For Minchelli, the collaboration — to be released on March 21 at select Erès flagships across the world, at the Maison Rabih Kayrouz boutique on Boulevard Raspail and on the brands’ respective websites — is “a call to travel, to the holidays.”