“We’re calling it a relaunch,” said Eric Buterbaugh, celebrating his fragrance line at Just One Eye, the art and fashion boutique in Los Angeles. “It’s so amazing to have my brand in the store and for [owner Paola Russo] to let us clear it out and throw a party like this.”

It was a disco party — also held to toast his birthday, which was a few days away. “It’s everything I love,” he continued, looking around the space. The decor, kitschy and Seventies-themed, showcased blown-up pink flamingos.

“It’s a little bit campy,” he shared with a grin. The tall, wading bird is prominently featured on the fragrance packaging, inspired by a trip to Necker Island. “It’s that island that Richard Branson owns. They have like, I want to say, 2,000 flamingos there. Have you seen them in that mass? It’s the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in the world.”

Buterbaugh, who counts Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow as friends and clients, is one of Hollywood’s top florists. Out in support were Courteney Cox, Gia Coppola, Monique Lhuillier, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Tallulah Willis, Sara Foster, Jacqui Getty and Nicky Hilton.

“Do you know Ashley?” he suddenly asked. “You have to meet her.”

Artist Ashley Longshore, with a video camera in tow, had just entered the room.

“I love him so much,” she said. “I just want to put him in my pocket.”

Also out for the occasion was Paris-based Thomas James, vice president of niche brands at Puig, the Spanish company that acquired the brand. “For us, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the relaunch,” he shared. “We are committed to developing the brand. The brand was born in L.A., so it was important for us to celebrate here.

“We want to express Eric’s universe in the most brightful way,” he added. “Yes, the uniqueness of the brand is that he creates floral creations, but he also has a very over-the-top personality, and we want to have this positioning with the fragrances that we develop with him…We are going to express it with all his values, aesthetics, universe.”