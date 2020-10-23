On Wednesday night, young designer Erik Goldberg launched his first collection for Judith à la an outdoor runway show set at the Lower East Side Abrons Art Center. The label emerged as Goldberg’s first solo women’s wear label amid the coronavirus pandemic, after cutting his teeth at Bode, Eckhaus Latta, Jill Stuart, Calvin Klein and Alice + Olivia.

“At the beginning of COVID-19, my partner and I left the city. Having just lost my job at Alice + Olivia, I was dejected, and very seriously considered giving up fashion. Forcing myself to go back to the basics of sewing and patternmaking reminded me how much I loved the art of dressmaking,” Goldberg said. “Underneath the many layers of what goes into fashion, is at the end of the day, the simple joy of garments.”

Judith’s brand ethos is dedicated to merging the art of classic dressmaking with a nonbinary/queer energy, as seen through the label’s spring collection. Throughout his debut show, models emerged in modernized interpretations of traditional dress: Swiss dot frocks both sweeping and voluminous or short and sweet, classic pantsuits (and skirt) paired with trim vests, and plenty of easy, playful tailored shirting with drapy, voluminous sleeves. Goldberg’s vintage-influenced designs made for his strongest, accessorized with vintage bags from Honeymoon Vintage and shoes from a collaboration with Melissa shoes. The emerging designer also noted the collection was deeply inspired by “Judy Judy Judy” at Carnegie hall, which he implemented through the brand’s optimistic spirit and idea of finding light in harder times.