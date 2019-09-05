Erika Jayne is kicking off New York Fashion Week with a shoe collaboration.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member and singer created a second shoe collection with online shoe brand ShoeDazzle. The collaboration, which launches Friday, consists of more than 12 styles and 30 colorways, including animal prints and over-the-knee boots.

“They look expensive and they’re a lot of fun,” Jayne said of the line. “Everybody can wear these shoes — men, women. They go from day to night, you can wear them up, you can wear them down. There’s really no limit to what we’ve created.”

The ShoeDazzle collaboration plays on Jayne’s dual personas: Erika Jayne, her public character, and Erika Girardi, which is her real name. Jayne said the two are “one and the same,” though the differences play out in the various styles she created.

“Erika Jayne is definitely over the top, exciting, fierce, fun, glamorous, glitzy,” she said. “Erika Girardi’s collection is more bold [and] powerful. She has an element of class to her that really speaks to two different parts of your personality.”

Jayne, who counts 1.9 million Instagram followers ranging in age from 16 to 60, has been collecting shoes for more than a decade. She recently found a pair of Louis Vuitton heels from 15 years ago.

“I have some real treasures in my closet,” she said. “I’m someone that really loves high heels, whether it be a boot, a pump, a sandal. To me, the higher the better.”

She prefers shoes that “showcase the foot,” including heels with ankle straps.

“Your foot should be really pretty,” she said. “The pitch in the heel has to be just right because that’s what you’re looking for and it gives you different posture and [a] different attitude. I’m one of those people. And then when I’m not wearing pumps, I’m wearing flats.”

Asked for her fashion month plans, Jayne said she’ll only be attending the New York shows. She is actually slated to perform at Thursday night’s VFiles fashion show with Brooke Candy.

“She and I are doing the VFiles fashion show and then I’ve got some other solo projects that are coming up,” she said, adding, “I’m taking my ShoeDazzle shoes to wear at fashion week.”

