Erin Andrews Collection Expands to Major League Baseball

Erin Andrews is expanding her relationship with Major League Baseball.

The sportscaster and sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ National Football League’s broadcasting team launched Wear by Erin Andrews, a line of sports-related apparel for women, in 2019. It started with the 32 teams in the NFL and has since expanded to the apparel for the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and select NCAA schools.

The only holdout was MLB, but the first hints about an impending partnership came last month when she created a special drop for the league’s All-Star Game — two L.A.-inspired T-shirts to commemorate the host city for the game.

The success of that product led to the expansion into a full MLB line that will launch for the post-season on Fanatics, MLB.com and in team stores.

The new collection will be more complete and will include T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, a dress, leggings and a lounge set.

Wear by Erin Andrews’ Yankees legging and sweatshirt.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have Wear by Erin Andrews expand to Major League Baseball,” Andrews said. “It’s a true full-circle moment for me as I grew up as a fan of the game and spent years covering the sport, including the MLB All-Star Game and World Series. I’m excited at the opportunity to offer some of our most popular styles so women have more options to express their love of America’s pastime in a comfortable and fashion-forward way.”

The MLB collection will retail for $39.99 to $79.99 and will include product for more than two dozen MLB teams.

Andrews got her big break in 2004 when ESPN hired her as a reporter for its National Hockey Night.