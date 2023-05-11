×
Dsquared2, Manchester City Release Capsule Collection

Soccer sensation Erling Haaland is among the club’s players fronting the dedicated campaign.

Aymeric Laporte and Erling Haaland in the Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection campaign.
Aymeric Laporte and Erling Haaland in the Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection campaign. Courtesy of Dsquared2

STRONG MATCH: In the midst of the Champions League heated semifinals that kicked off on Tuesday, Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten had plenty of friends to support.

To celebrate the brand’s ongoing partnership with Manchester City Football Club, which has to duel with Real Madrid to get the golden ticket to the soccer competition’s final, Dsquared2 has developed a capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories bearing the team’s crest along with its logo.

This is the first time the two parties release a capsule collection since launching their collaboration in 2016, when the Catens developed the first pre-match uniforms for the soccer team.

Dropping at Dsquared2 flagship stores, its e-commerce and a selection of wholesalers worldwide on Thursday, the range comprises Dsquared2 staples like denim and outerwear, along with accessories including baseball caps and sneakers. 

Mostly rendered in black, items feature contrasting bold lettering reading “Dsquared2 for Manchester City Limited Edit,” as seen on a tailored jacket with a split vent, a crewneck knit or on the tongue of lace-up boots. 

The Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection.
The Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection. Courtesy of Dsquared2

The Manchester City circular crest detailed with a ship and diagonal stripes stand out in other pieces, encompassing bomber jackets, jumper knits or back pockets of straight fit denim pants, in addition to beanies and backpacks. 

With an entry price of roughly 200 euros, the capsule collection comes with a special hangtag and internal label, as well as a dedicated campaign featuring key stars of the team, including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.

Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias appear in the Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection campaign.
Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias appear in the Dsquared2 x Manchester City capsule collection campaign. Courtesy of Dsquared2

The partnership with Manchester City is not Dsquared2’s first in soccer. In 2006, the Canadian duo designed the official uniforms for Italy’s Juventus Football Club, while in 2009 they created the off-field attire for the FC Barcelona’s team. Incidentally, Manchester City’s current coach Pep Guardiola was the Barcelona coach at the time. 

But the Catens’ might have watched closely the other Champions League semifinal, seeing Milanese clubs A.C. Milan and FC Internazionale Milano on opposing fronts on Wednesday, since the brand released the “Black on Black” capsule collection codesigned with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović last year.

