RESORT IN MONTE CARLO: Ermanno Scervino is headed to the Côte d’Azur to present his resort 2021 collection.

The Italian label has been invited by the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, which runs May 14 to 18, to unveil its resort collection as guest of honor at the five-day event.

The show will take place on May 14 at the Sporting Monte-Carlo also known as Sporting d’été complex, which houses a concert hall and serves as the main venue for society fund-raisers held in the principality. Timing for the event has yet to be disclosed.

The show marks the first runway event Ermanno Scervino is organizing for a pre-collection, previously presented through showroom appointments.

Organized by the local fashion chamber, which marked its 10th anniversary last year, in partnership with the Monaco government, municipality and tourism office, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is the official fashion event of the Principality of Monaco. The event supports the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity established in 2012 dedicated to the fight against accidental drowning.

Last year, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week invited Alberta Ferretti as its special guest to showcase the resort 2020 collection while in 2018 Genny paraded the fall 2018 lineup in the city.

The cruise 2021 season is shaping up as another globe-trotting marathon, with Giorgio Armani kicking off the calendar staging its fashion show in Dubai on April 19; Chanel heading to the island of Capri on May 7 and Dior staging its next cruise collection on May 9 in Lecce, located in the region of Puglia where Maria Grazia Chiuri is originally from.

Gucci announced last week it will stage its resort 2021 show in the City and County of San Francisco on May 18 while Prada will unveil its cruise collection in Japan on May 21. Max Mara has chosen Saint Petersburg to stage its runway event on May 25.