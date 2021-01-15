Milan Men’s Fashion Week has sprung into gear for fall and powerhouse brand Ermenegildo Zegna kicked things off with a “phy-gital” presentation, a very 2021-appropriate hybrid of physical and digital, with models seen walking by various landmarks in Milan, including the Zegna headquarters.

According to Milan-based WWD fashion editor Alessandra Turra, “artistic director Alessandro Sartori highlighted the brand’s new course, blurring the boundaries between tailoring and luxury leisurewear” for his (Re)Set collection.

Here are our top five looks from the Ermenegildo Zegna fall collection.

Turtlenecks are the new dress shirt.

With female models donning Zegna’s fine tailoring, Sartori introduces an offering geared toward a modern genderless approach.

Classic pieces, such as this belted chore coat, are given a loungewear spin in luxurious fabrications.

With ease in mind, suiting becomes more fluid and volumes more relaxed.

Knitwear reigns as a dress shirt replacement.