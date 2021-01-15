To kick off fashion month this January, artistic director Alessandro Sartori decided to take the “phy-gital” route, a blend of physical and digital, in presenting his latest fall collection for Ermenegildo Zegna, centered around the notion of new beginnings, or as his collection is aptly titled: (Re)Set. “Outdoor and indoor come together and a new way of dressing takes hold, where comfort and style blend to create a new aesthetic,” Sartori said. WWD takes a look at five key takeaways from from the show.

1. In an effort to (re)tailor the modern man, Alessandro Sartori introduced a genderless selection to the Zegna men’s wear universe.

2. Quintessential pieces are being updated for functionality and material — including chore coats (wrapped as robes) and hybrid suits produced in cashmere and loose turtlenecks and zip-up tops replacing the traditional collared dress shirt.

3. Many pieces continue to adhere to Zegna’s #UseTheExisting philosophy, with fabrics developed from materials recovered during the manufacturing process, like this striped jacquard wool suit and overcoat.

4. Sweaters are the new outerwear, made of everything from felted cashmere to knit leather.

5. Sartori included a single shoe style in the collection — a hand-cut jersey slipper, lined in shearling with a rubber sole — that is, importantly, wearable and comfortable even in ones own home.