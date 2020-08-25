HEART OF WOOD: In keeping with the celebrations of its 110th anniversary, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group added another chapter to its commitment toward honoring its legacy and sustainable vocation.

With an initiative launching today, the company invites its community to partake in its same values and approach by becoming an active supporter of Oasi Zegna, a 24,710-acre natural reserve surrounding the Ermenegildo Zegna wool mill in Italy’s Piedmont region that includes hydrangeas, rhododendrons as well as half-a-million pine trees planted by the namesake founder starting in the Thirties.

In particular, customers can now support the cause by buying an engraved wooden heart crafted from Italian trees, fallen naturally or cut down for safety reasons. Sale proceeds will help safeguard the unspoiled landscape as well as contribute to enrich the forest with new plants.

Retailing at 110 euros each, the object will be available exclusively on the Zegna web site, which has been recently revamped with new functions, comprising booking in-store appointments and specific services such as product customizations and alterations, as well as reserving items to try on in boutiques.

As reported, the lush greenery of the Oasi Zegna reserve served as the location of the brand’s first “phy-gital” show unveiled last month during Milan digital fashion week, and additionally inspired the colors and textures of the brand’s spring 2021 collection itself.

Along with the launch of the wooden heart-shaped object, on Tuesday the brand released its fall 2020 ad campaign, set in a studio.

A signatory of the Fashion Pact, the Italian company maintains a sustainable approach while developing its fashion collections too. As seen in the fall 2020 lineup, the brand has been recycling or upcycling wool, nylon and cashmere fibers, spinning or weaving them into new fabrics or stuffing them into puffers, shoulder linings or coat padding. The label introduced the “Use the Existing” project to further signal its reinvention and zero-waste effort in reworking preexisting fibers in garments across tailoring and leisurewear.