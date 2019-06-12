INDUSTRIAL VENUE: Alessandro Sartori has gotten attendees of his Ermenegildo Zegna shows accustomed to unexpected and often gargantuan locations.

For the upcoming spring 2020 show, the label’s artistic director has selected a former industrial complex, known as Area Ex Falck, located in Sesto San Giovanni on the outskirts of Milan. The show is scheduled at 8:30 p.m on June 14.

“This place allows me to continue to tell the story of incredible and unexpected venues in Milan through their essence. It’s a continuum: what a place meant in the past continues to live in the present and will continue to live in the future with a different soul,” Sartori told WWD.

The designer also teased the #usetheexisting dedicated show hashtag.

The show venue was home to Italy’s storied iron and steel company Falck, which was founded in 1906 and then converted in the Nineties to the production of energy from traditional and renewable sources. Dented by decreasing sales during the Seventies, the company dismissed the Sesto San Giovanni plants.

The original industrial site comprised five different plants called Unione, Concordia, Vulcano, Vittoria and Vittoria S, which covered 32 million square feet in the Sixties. The exact spot for the Ermenegildo Zegna show inside the area could not be learned.

Sartori has previously taken the Ermenegildo Zegna shows to Milan’s Stazione Centrale for fall 2019; the Palazzo Mondadori, a monumental Oscar Niemeyer-designed structure, for spring 2019; a Brutalist university faculty building in the city’s Università Bocconi designed by Grafton Architects the previous season, as well as to the Università Statale.

Last April, the Sesto San Giovanni municipality announced the former industrial area would undergo renovation and preservation works that will convert the space into an urban park.